Zac Efron and waitress-turned-celeb girlfriend Vanessa Valladares part ways

Hollywood star Zac Efron and his girlfriend of ten-months, Vanessa Valladares, have parted ways.



According to Page Six and Australia’s The Daily Telegraph, the 17 Again actor and the waitress-turned-celeb ended their 10-month long romance.

While it remains unclear what led to the two going separate ways, this is certainly not the first time the two have made headlines over supposedly breaking up.

Back in November last year, news hit the tabloid world that the two called it quits being unable to deal with the distance between them as Efron was shooting for his film Gold in Adelaide while his ladylove was all the way in Byron Bay.

However, the two were spotted together yet again leading fans into believing that all is well between the lovebirds.

That being said, we will have to wait and see if this time around the couple is done for good or is just taking a break.