Riz Ahmed reveals his idea of proposing to wife Fatima Mirza was not too original

Riz Ahmed has shared interesting details about his proposal to wife Fatima Farheen Mirza, saying she was not impressed of his idea of proposing her.

The Oscar nominee, who tied the knot with novelist Mirza last year, proposed to her during a game of Scrabble as she thought the actor was 'joking'.

The Sound of Metal star admitted his idea of popping the question during England's COVID lockdown wasn't too original, and it didn't exactly impress the writer.

He revealed this during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, saying: "We went out to the park, one of the few things we could do at that point in lockdown, and we kind of had a little picnic and you know, I popped the question. And she looked up and was like, you're joking."

The dashing actor went on to say: "Maybe the way I proposed didn't help because she's a novelist, she's amazing with words."

"She loves a bit of Scrabble. So, we were actually playing Scrabble and I did that corny thing where I stole all the correct letters... and spelled out, 'Will you marry me?'"

However, Fatima Farheen Mirza did not disappoint Riz Ahmed and agreed to become his wife. The couple tied the knot in an intimate backyard ceremony last year.