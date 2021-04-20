close
Tue Apr 20, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
April 20, 2021

Irrfan Khan's son Babil says he will make his Baba's fans 'proud' one day

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 20, 2021
Irrfan Khan’s son Babil says he will make his Baba’s fans ‘proud’ one day

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil has said that one day, when he will be capable, through infinite patience and hard work, will make his Baba’s fans proud.

Sharing throwback photo of his father with Amitabh, Babil said “I get hurt easy and then I throw a tantrum and then I realise that Baba’s fans are full of kindness and warmth so let’s ignore the hate. One day, when I’m capable, through infinite patience and hard work, I will make Baba’s fans proud. I love you.”

Tagging Amitabh Bachchan, he further said “(And one day to work with you sir @amitabhbachchan)”.

Babil is set to make his Bollywood debut with film Qala, also starring Tripti Dimri.

Amitabh has also extended best wishes to Babil for his debut film produced by Anushka Sharma.

