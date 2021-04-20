Kajol opens up about ‘biggest exam’ of her life as daughter Nysa turns 18

Bollywood star Kajol has opened up about the biggest exam of her life as daughter Nysa turned 18, saying “Now I can finally say I passed with flying colours”.



Kajol took to Instagram and shared a cute childhood photo of Nysa with a sweet birthday note.



She wrote “I was so nervous when u were born. It was the biggest exam of my life and I had all those fears and feelings that go with it for a whole year at least. Then u turned 10 and I realised I was a teacher just part of the time most of the times I was a student learning new ways to do things and look at them.”

“And now we come to today and I can finally say I passed with flying colours. U are what we all say women should be so fly high my darling and don’t tone down ur shine for anyone. I’ve got ur back! happy adulthood. You have the tools so use your powers for good,” she concluded.

Ajay also posted a lovely photo with the daughter and wrote “Happy Birthday, dearest Nysa. Small joys like this are the only ‘break’ in stressful times like these.”

“Also, a sincere prayer for all those who need healing,” he added.