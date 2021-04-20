Jennifer Aniston cuddling pet dog Clyde is the cutest thing on the internet today

Clyde can be seen sitting in the front seat of a golf cart while Jennifer Aniston has her arm wrapped around him

Jennifer Aniston has sent all pet parents into a meltdown after sharing an adorable picture with her pup Clyde.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the starlet showcased an image of cuddling her dog while he accompanies her to The Morning Show set.



In the picture, Clyde can be seen sitting in the front seat of a golf cart while Aniston has her arm wrapped around him.



"Bring Clyde to work day," the starlet wrote. She also tagged her Apple TV+ series in the caption.

Last year in October, Aniston announced she had rescued a puppy named Lord Chesterfield.

"Hi! I'd like to introduce to you the newest member of our family….this is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield," she wrote alongside a video of her new dog. "He stole my heart immediately."







