Mehwish Hayat raises her voice about giving royalties to artists

Mehwish Hayat raises her voice for royalties to artists

Mehwish Hayat has joined Pakistani celebrities raising their voice for royalties to be given to artists on the re-runs of their dramas, saying, “Artistes need to be valued!”



The Load Wedding actress took to Instagram to raise her voice.

Using #giveroyaltiestoartists hashtag, Mehwish Hayat said, “Royalties must be paid to artistes on all re-runs, foreign and cross platform sales and merchandising as is the case everywhere else in the world.”

She further said, “Actors on my fav show “Friends” for example make more out of royalties each year than the original fees they were paid.”

“Bottom line - Artistes need to be valued! #giveroyaltiestoartists,” she concluded.