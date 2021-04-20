Check out Kareena Kapoor's adorable birthday wish for her mother

B-Town diva Kareena Kapoor honoured her Babita Shivdasani on her birthday with a touching post on Instagram.

Taking to the photo-video sharing site, the Good Newwz star shared an adorable photo of herself and her sister Karisma Kapoor along with their mother in a loving pose.

She also shared a gorgeous black and white photo of her mom from her acting days, looking like a dream.

“Happy Birthday to our strength, our world... my mother Lolo and I will ofcourse trouble you forever... that’s what mothers are for...” she captioned the sweet post.

