close
Tue Apr 20, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
April 20, 2021

Check out Kareena Kapoor's adorable birthday wish for her mother

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 20, 2021

B-Town diva Kareena Kapoor honoured her Babita Shivdasani on her birthday with a touching post on Instagram.

Taking to the photo-video sharing site, the Good Newwz star shared an adorable photo of herself and her sister Karisma Kapoor along with their mother in a loving pose.

She also shared a gorgeous black and white photo of her mom from her acting days, looking like a dream.

“Happy Birthday to our strength, our world... my mother Lolo and I will ofcourse trouble you forever... that’s what mothers are for...” she captioned the sweet post.

Take a look:



Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz