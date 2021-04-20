Pak vs Zim: Complete schedule of T20 series between men in green and chevrons

LAHORE: Pakistan's second leg of the Africa tour will begin tomorrow with the men in green taking on Zimbabwe in a three-match T20I series starting tomorrow (Wednesday).

It will be the first time that a team will be playing in Zimbabwe ever since the coronavirus pandemic disturbed the cricketing schedule across the world.

The Pakistan team is already in Harare. They had arrived in the country from Johannesburg on April 17 after the end of their successful series against South Africa.

The matches will be played at Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe's capital.



The matches will begin at 2:30pm and will be broadcast live on Geo Sports.

The schedule of the T20I series is as follows:

April 21 – 1st T20I v Zimbabwe; Harare Sports Club, Harare

April 23 – 2nd T20I v Zimbabwe; Harare Sports Club, Harare

April 25 – 3rd T20I v Zimbabwe; Harare Sports Club, Harare

Head to head

Pakistan enjoy a 100% win percentage against Zimbabwe in T20Is with victories in all 14 matches. Pakistan have won 10 of the 17 Tests against Zimbabwe with four ending in a draw and three in wins for Zimbabwe.

Squad

Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan and Usman Qadir