Adnan Siddiqui receives coronavirus vaccine; ‘It’s a huge relief’

Adnan Siddiqui has finally received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine and shared his experience with the fans, saying “It’s a huge relief”.



Sharing his video of receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, Adnan wrote “Finally got the jab yesterday. It’s a huge relief. Honestly, I was a bit jittery in the beginning. Because of the needle, of course! No matter how young or old are you, this is one thing that petrifies you every time.”

He further said, “I have been asked multiple questions before and after my vaccination by family and friends worried about the efficacy and safety of the vaccine. Yes, I also read those sporadic reports of after effects of the vaccine, which have made people wary. I had my share of doubts too. Then I consulted my friend, Dr. Junaid Ali Shah, who assured me that my fears were unfounded and gave a go ahead. And by Allah’s grace, I am feeling perfectly fine.”

The actor went on to say “The onus to combat the pandemic is on us. Those who are skeptical of whether to go ahead with the vaccine or not, as someone who’s got inoculated recently, my vote is with the vaccination. Yet, please consult your personal doctor, specially those who are on medication or are immuno compromised.”