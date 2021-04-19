close
Mon Apr 19, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
April 19, 2021

Minal Khan, Aiman Khan leave hearts racing in adorable post

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Mon, Apr 19, 2021

Minal Khan left hearts racing after she shared an adorable video of herself with her sister Aiman Khan on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the video showcases the two sisters posing adorably as the video, which is segmented into four parts, seems to be freezing certain parts of the video in each portion.

The adorable duo dropped jaws as did adorable poses like flashing peace signs, giving each other warm embraces and so on.

"We killing it! Duh," the stunner captioned the post.

Fans couldn’t help compliment the adorable duo as they showered them with compliments.

"Gorgeous!" one user commented.

"Beautiful sisters. Love you both!" another commented.

Take a look:



Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz