Coronavirus intensifies in Pakistan

The coronavirus continues to rage in Pakistan as 102 more succumbed to it in the last 24 hours. Photo: AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 73 more deaths, taking the national death tally to 16,316 on Monday.



About 5,512 new infections emerged, rising the national tally to 761,437 as the country fights with the third wave of coronavirus resulting in stricter restrictions by the authorities.

About 662,845 people have recovered across Pakistan from coronavirus so far.



According to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 60,162 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours from which 5,512 tests returned positive.

Out of total confirmed cases, Sindh has reported 272,729 cases, Punjab 270,338, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 106,500, Islamabad 70,079, Balochistan 20,940, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 15,524, and Gilgit Baltistan 5,176.

President urges nation to follow SOPs

President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday asked the nation to fully comply with the COVID-19 SOPs as the country witnessed a sharp spike in coronavirus cases in a single day.

The president, in a tweet, said the country had reported 6127 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours which was close to peak figures during the 1st wave of the pandemic on June 13.

He stressed upon the people to implement SOPs to contain its further spread.