Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani spotted at Mumbai airport as lovebirds jet off to Maldives for holidays

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff and rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani were spotted at Mumbai airport on Sunday morning as the lovebirds jetted off to Maldives for holidays together.



Later, the Malang actress took to Instagram and shared her stunning photo from what appeared to be the airport lounge on her Story.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are rumoured to be dating for years and the lovebirds often go on vacations together.

The couple has not made their romance public yet.

On the work front, Disha will be seen next in film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai along with superstar Salman Khan.