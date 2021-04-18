Nora Fatehi’s dance on ‘Dilbar’ with Madhuri goes viral: Watch

Indian star Nora Fatehi’s dance on Dilbar song with Madhuri Dixit has won the hearts of the fans on social media.



Nora and Madhuri can be seen dancing their hearts out on Dilbar song and the video has gone viral on the internet.

The video clip from the sets of reality show Dance Deewane was posted by the Dilbar girl on her Instagram after she appeared on the show.

She shared the video with caption, “This moment for me was everything @madhuridixitnene” followed by heart emojis.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.