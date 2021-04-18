Black Rob, known for his hit single ‘Woah’, dies at 51

The death of Black Rob, born as Robert Ross, was confirmed by his former label mate Mark Curry

American rapper Black Rob, known for his 2000-released hit track, Woah, has passed away. He was 51.

The death of the Harlem rapper, born as Robert Ross, was confirmed by his former label mate Mark Curry who turned to Instagram on Saturday with a touching tribute for him.

"Rob passed away about an hour ago,” said a tearful Curry in the video. "I don’t know where to begin, but I thank everybody for the donations. We’ve lost a lot [of] legends and we can’t afford to lose anymore,” he added.

Last week, Curry had started a GoFundMe page for Ross to help him "find a home, pay for medical help & stability during these trying times."

The crowd-funding campaign was launched following concerns about the rapper who had spoken about the late DMX from the hospital last week in video messages that detailed his own financial and health-related struggles as well.

"I’ve been dealing with this for five years. Four strokes. I don’t know what to tell you… I don’t have no house to live in," said Ross.