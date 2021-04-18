Arjun Rampal tests positive for COVID-19

Arjun Rampal announced his diagnosis and said that he has quarantined himself

Bollywood star Arjun Rampal is the latest Indian celebrity to have tested positive to COVID-19.

Turning to his social media, the Rock On actor announced his diagnosis and said that he has quarantined himself and is also following all protocols to ensure the safety of those around him.

“I have tested for Covid-19. Even though I am asymptomatic, I have isolated myself and home quarantined, getting the needed medical care. I am following all protocols as is required of me,” he wrote.

"To all those who have been in contact with me in the past 10 days, please take care and take the necessary precautions. This is a very scary time for us but if we are aware and wise for a short span of time, it will yield long term benefits. Together, we can and we will fight Corona!” he added.

