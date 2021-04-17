Bhumi Pednekar ‘super positive’ about life as she recovers from Covid-19

Indian star Bhumi Pednekar is super positive about life after she recovered from coronavirus and ended her isolation.



The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress, who has been in quarantine since April 5, took to Instagram and shared with her fans that she has recovered from coronavirus.

Bhumi wrote, “Am negative but super positive about life. #NoCorona #HealthyAndWise #IsolationOver.”

The actress had revealed her diagnosis soon after Vicky Kaushal had tested positive for Covid-19.

The duo were shooting for film Mr Lele in Mumbai.