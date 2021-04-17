Hira Mani receives love from husband Salman Shaikh as they celebrate 13th wedding anniversary

Pakistani actress Hira Mani received love from husband Salman Shaikh aka Mani as they celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary on Saturday.



Hira and Salman both took to Instagram showered love on each other with heartfelt posts.

Salman Shaikh shared throwback loved-up photos with Hira with hilarious note to wish her on 13th wedding anniversary.

He wrote sarcastically “Mai jou tumaharay baray mai feel kerta houn ussay biyan kernayka talent Ghalib kay pass bhe nahe (What I feel for you, even Ghalib does not have talent to describe it)”.

He further said, “Tumahara pyar corona ke vaccine sai ziyada pure, tumahara gussa corona sai ziyada khatarnak (Your love is pure than corona vaccine and your anger is more dangerous than coronavirus itself).”

“Tum meri ozone layer, mera 5G network, meray sapno ke true Cinderella, life tumahary baghair boring houte (You are my ozone layer, my 5G network, true Cinderella of my dreams. Life would be boring without you)”

“Happy 13th anniversary,” he concluded.

Hira also took to Instagram and wrote “Her story kay 2 rukh houtay hain ..... or mera dusra rukh bhe tum he hou!!! (Every story has two sides, and my other side is also you)”.

“Shadi mubarak .happy wedding anniversary” followed by heart emojis.