Sat Apr 17, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
April 17, 2021

Manish Malhotra diagnosed with Covid-19, goes under home quarantine

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sat, Apr 17, 2021
Manish Malhotra diagnosed with Covid-19, goes under home quarantine

Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra is under home quarantine after he was diagnosed with coronavirus on Saturday.

He took to social media and shared with the fans that he was diagnosed with Covid-19.

Manish Malhotra said on Instagram with a positive sign: “I have tested positive for COVID 19.”

“I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors.”

“Please stay safe & take care,” he concluded.

Wishes and prayers started pouring in for Manish’s speedy recovery from his fans and fellow industry stars.

