Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s marriage could ‘end badly’

British broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson thinks that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s love story will not have a happy end.



The Grand Tour presenter, 61, said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may currently be enjoying their “epic love story” but it might possibly have a bad ending.

Writing for The Sun, Clarkson said: "The tale of Harry and Meghan is an epic love story and I wish them both well, but I genuinely fear that it will not have a happy ending.”

“Meghan Markle will have grown up imagining that princesses live in fairy-tale castles and spend all day riding around on golden unicorns, smiling kindly at muddy plebs,” he wrote.

"So it will have come as a bit of a surprise when she became a British royal and found, that on a wet Tuesday morning, she’d have to go to Carlisle on something called 'a train', to open the civic centre’s new disabled ramp,” he further wrote.

"So, she’s obviously decided that if she can’t dine on peach and peacock and have a couple of mermaids in the gin-filled swimming pool, she won’t be opening any new toilet blocks ever again. I won’t judge her for that. People are allowed to resign from jobs they don’t like,” Clarkson shared.

He further said that the former actor is someone "much revered by the young and the stupid who believe that her brand of simpering victimhood will one day bring down the monarchy, but it won’t".

“Trust me on this one. Markle’s toast, and within five years, I suspect she’ll be posing for photographs, on her own outside the Taj Mahal or sitting on the back of a playboy’s yacht in the Med, and poor old Piers will realise that he lost his job over absolutely nothing at all,” he added.