Mansha Pasha thanks fans, friends for their love

Pakistani star Mansha Pasha has extended gratitude to her fans and friends for their love on her nikkah.



The Laal Kabootar actress took to Instagram and wrote “Would like to take a moment to thank my wonderful team for their support on my nikkah.”

“I couldn’t do any of it without you guys,” she said.

Mansha, who tied the knot to Jibran Nasir in an intimate ceremony in Karachi last Saturday, also extended gratitude to all her fans and friends for their love.

Sharing her stunning photo from the nikkah ceremony on her Story, Mansha wrote “Thank you all for your messages and love! And especially to all the fan pages that have been such a source of warmth always.”



