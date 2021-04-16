close
Fri Apr 16, 2021
Web Desk
April 16, 2021

Aiman Khan leaves fans gushing with adorable snaps of Muneeb Butt's birthday

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 16, 2021

Pakistani actress Aiman Khan shared some fun snaps of her husband Muneeb Butt’s birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner left fans blown away after she shared the snaps of the birthday bash.

The couple can be seen enjoying with their other friends.

In one of the photos, the couple is pictured with Minal Khan and her fiancee Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.

"Life is better with family and friends," she captioned the post.

Take a look:



