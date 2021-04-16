Selena Gomez shows off new dainty cross ink on collarbone

Award winning singer and songwriter Selena Gomez recently shook the internet with her brand new dainty little cross tattoo.

The first ever look into Gomez’s new tattoo was shared by her tattoo artist Keith Scott on the Bang Bang NYC official Instagram page.

The tattoo rested in a dainty fashion right on her collarbone with slick black lines and presented with a clean finish.

Check it out below:



