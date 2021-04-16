close
Fri Apr 16, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 16, 2021

Selena Gomez shows off new dainty cross ink on collarbone

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 16, 2021
Selena Gomez shows off new dainty cross ink on collarbone

Award winning singer and songwriter Selena Gomez recently shook the internet with her brand new dainty little cross tattoo.

The first ever look into Gomez’s new tattoo was shared by her tattoo artist Keith Scott on the Bang Bang NYC official Instagram page.

The tattoo rested in a dainty fashion right on her collarbone with slick black lines and presented with a clean finish.

Check it out below:


Latest News

More From Entertainment