Prince Philip was 'extremely fond' of Prince Harry despite Megxit debacle

Prince Philip held Prince Harry in high regards despite him stepping down from the royal family

Prince Philip was extremely close to Prince Harry and his equation with him did not change even after he shunned his duty to settle in the US.



According to insiders, the late Duke of Edinburgh held Harry in high regards despite him stepping down from the royal family.



“[Philip] and Harry had a very close relationship,” a source told Us Weekly.

“Whilst they may not have been able to communicate during the final year or so of his life, Philip thought extremely fondly of his grandson and vice versa," the insider added.

Meanwhile, Harry has made his way to the UK to specially mark his grandfather's funeral, due on Saturday.

Meghan, on the other hand, is not accompanying him because of her pregnancy.

Last month, Harry and Meghan sent shockwaves with their bombshell chat with Oprah Winfrey wherein they revealed how they were treated unfairly by The Firm.