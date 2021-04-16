Iqra Aziz 'extra excited' about new episode of 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani star Iqra Aziz welcomed the blessings of Friday in a sweet post on Instagram.
The Khuda Aur Mauhabbat 3 star could be seen rocking an all-white outfit as she smiled from ear-to-ear.
The stunner radiated beauty as she looked fresh and elegant.
In the caption she wished fans a happy Friday and also reminded them to watch the 10th episode of Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 which she said she is "extra excited about".
"Jumma Mubarak. Extra excited for #khudaaurmohabbat3 ‘s 10th episode coming tonight at 8:00pm on #harpalgeo DO NOT MISS‼️" she captioned the post.
Take a look: