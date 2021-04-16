Atif Aslam drops Salam-e-Ajizana as Ramazan treat

Pakistan's music superstar Atif Aslam has dropped Salam-e-Ajizana as a treat for his fans during the holy month of Ramazan.



The 38-year-old Jeena Jeena singer chose the most renowned Kalaam of Hazrat Imam Ahmed Raza Khan who is commonly known as Aala Hazrat in the sub-continent. Aala Hazrat's Mustafa Jaan-e-Rehmat Pe Lakho Salaam is the most recited salaam in Pakistan.

Earlier, the country's one of the most celebrated vocalist released a series of teasers on social media about the upcoming salam to the sacred presence of the last holy Prophet [peace be upon him]. He captioned his post as "Salam-e-Ajizana coming soon."

Apart from Atif Aslam, Ali Pervez Mehdi, Nouman Javed, Ahsan Pervaiz Mehdi, and Kumail Jaffery took part in the recitation. All five are seen standing with their hands respectfully folded.



As the video opens, MUSTAFA JAAN E REHMAT along with NAAT E RASOOL E MAQBOOL is seen written in light colours to match the video's overall theme.

Earlier also, Atif Aslam released naat recitations on several occasions, especially in Ramazan. His credit includes great hits like Tajdar-e-Haram and Wohi Khuda Hai for Coke Studio. Last year, it was the 99 names of Allah that he recited for Coke Studio.

Atif Aslam has once again won the hearts of his fans as the video gathered over 433,500 views on YouTube without hours of its release. Meantime, his admirers took to the microblogging website to share gratitude for sharing Durood-e-Salaam video during the fasting month.

