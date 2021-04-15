Taylor Swift surprises nurse ‘serving the frontlines’ with handcrafted care package

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Renowned singer and songwriter Taylor Swift recently gifted a hardworking frontline worker a handcrafted care package for her devotion and sacrifice.
The news was revealed by the nurse Britta Thomason herself. She posted a caption detailing her emotions over the surprise parcel and had the internet in tears.
“Y’all. Y’ALL!! I mentioned in a recent news article with The Telegraph & macon.com that I am a big Taylor Swift fan...and this showed up at work today!!”
“I’ve always seen videos of her fans opening packages she sent them but never did I EVER think I would be one of them! I’m not one to fangirl about anything, but if you know me, you know I’m a Swiftie! Don’t mind me...I’ll be crying the rest of the day. Taylor, thank you!