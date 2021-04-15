Demi Lovato drops live performance for ‘Tiny Desk’ in new home concert

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Singer songwriter Demi Lovato had fans jamming when she released her brand new live performance version of Tiny Desk straight from her backyard.
The performance also included versions of some of Lovato’s other title tracks including Tell Me You Love Me, The Art of Starting Over and even Dancing With The Devil.