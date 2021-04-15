close
Thu Apr 15, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 15, 2021

Demi Lovato drops live performance for ‘Tiny Desk’ in new home concert

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Apr 15, 2021
Demi Lovato drops live performance for ‘Tiny Desk’ in new home concert

Singer songwriter Demi Lovato had fans jamming when she released her brand new live performance version of Tiny Desk straight from her backyard.

The performance also included versions of some of Lovato’s other title tracks including Tell Me You Love Me, The Art of Starting Over and even Dancing With The Devil.

Check it out below:


Latest News

More From Entertainment