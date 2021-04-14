Prince Philip’s ‘no nonsense’ controversial comments unveiled by experts

Prince Philip’s ‘no nonsense’ policy has been brought forward by an expert a few days following his death.

This claim was brought forward by Daily Mirror’s royal photographer Kent Gavin.

During his interview with Express he was quoted saying, “In my years with the Duke you got what you saw. He always saw things as he spoke it. During my experiences with him, I found that sometimes we had a great relationship and other times it was a bit frosty.

Mr. Gavin added, "I liked him. There were two sides of his personality but he was what he was and he was never going to change. He used to practise all the time and I was sent down to cover it.”

"And he came down on his carriage and shouted, 'What are you doing on my private land? To which, I said: 'Sir, I’m on a public footpath, as you can see.’ And he was still in the carriage with the horse, and he looked over his shoulder and said: '[expletive] off!'”

"I started laughing, I didn’t know what to do. Anyway, 30 minutes later, he came out on a little mini-scooter and he whizzed around and we got these amazing pictures of him laughing his head off.”

"So he wasn’t too upset! He realised we were on public property. And you wouldn’t have thought he was uttering obscenities 45 minutes before."