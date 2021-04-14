Mahira Khan reveals why she posts many photos of her team, particularly makeup artists

Mahira Khan has shared with her fans the reason why she posts so many photos of her team, particularly her makeup artists, saying “So to answer the question.. is quite simple - I am, because of them.”



Sharing throwback photos with her makeup artist Adnan Ansari, the Parey Hut Love actress wrote “People always ask me why I post so many photos of my team, particularly my make up artists. Most of the time I don’t know how to answer that. Today as I write a post for Adnan, I thought I’d share this with all of you.”

“Adnan was an asst. makeup artist at Nabilas when I was a VJ at MTV. We were all sent to Nabilas for a makeover, I wasn’t ready to get anything done so I was assigned to Adnan. We sat there literally twiddling our thumbs. I remember laughing at everything he said. This was 2006/7,” Mahira said.

“15 years later and he is still my make up artist- well to the world at least. For me, he is so much more than that.”

Mahira went on to say “He’s my friend, my brother, my keeper of secrets.. he knows when I’m upset and knows how to make me smile. He has seen me cry sneakily on set and held my hand through it. I have held him in my arms when he has broken down. We have laughed, cried, danced all night, ate like crazy, travelled the world... all of it.. together.. he is my family.”

“I am so grateful to my job and universe for surrounding me with people I love so much. Alhumdulillah.”

“So to answer the question.. is quite simple - I am, because of them. Belated happy birthday my Adnan, my dil ka tukraaa @adnanansariofficial.”

“Love you always and forever,” the actress continued.

She also extended Ramadan greetings to the fans, saying “P.S sorry for the longish note, counting my blessings. Also Ramzan Mubarak to all.”