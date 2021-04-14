Olivia Rodrigo unveils new track list for upcoming debut album ‘Sour’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Driving License singer Olivia Rodrigo finally unveils the entire track list for her upcoming debut album Sour.
The singer announced the run down over on Instagram, via a balloon and even though its release date is slated for May 21st, there are no preorder options available on her official site.
1. Brutal
2. Traitor
3. Drivers License
4. 1 Step Forward. 3 Steps Back
5. Deja Vu
6. Good 4 U
7. Enough for You
8. Happier
9. Jealousy. Jealousy
10. Favorite Crime
11. Hope Ur Ok