Olivia Rodrigo unveils new track list for upcoming debut album ‘Sour’

Driving License singer Olivia Rodrigo finally unveils the entire track list for her upcoming debut album Sour.



The singer announced the run down over on Instagram, via a balloon and even though its release date is slated for May 21st, there are no preorder options available on her official site.





Tracklist:

1. Brutal

2. Traitor

3. Drivers License

4. 1 Step Forward. 3 Steps Back

5. Deja Vu

6. Good 4 U

7. Enough for You

8. Happier

9. Jealousy. Jealousy

10. Favorite Crime

11. Hope Ur Ok



