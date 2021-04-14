Iqra Aziz wishes all her fans ‘Ramadan Mubarak’

Pakistani star Iqra Aziz, who is an avid social media user, has sent sweet Ramadan wishes to all her fans.



Iqra took to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo with husband Yasir Hussain to wish her fans.

Sharing the stunning photo, Iqra wrote “Ramazan Mubarak to all.”

On the work front, Iqra Aziz currently essays lead role in Geo Entertainment’s drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat.

The drama serial has soared to the top, becoming Pakistan's most-watched drama after beating Mere Paas Tum Ho.

The first episode of the famed serial has crossed 40 million views on YouTube, after it aired on February 12.