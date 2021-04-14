Cara Delevingne has personal connection with Prince Philip? Viral photo suggests so

In the snap, Prince Philip can be seen sporting a polo, long pants and white shoes with Cara Delevingne's grandmother

Cara Delevingne seems to have decades-old connection with Prince Philip, who died last week.



As shared by the model's sister, Poppy Delevingne, Prince Philip was a close friend of their grandmother, Angela Delevingne.



Poppy took to Instagram to upload a photo of the two clicked at a beach in Venice in 1938.

In the vintage snap, Philip can be seen sporting a polo, long pants and white shoes.

Meanwhile Angela can be seen rocking a bathing suit and wedge sandals keeping true to the beach vibe. The two can be seen lounging on a beach chair with their elbows resting on a striped pillow.

Poppy Delevingne revealed her grandmother's first impression of Prince Philip in the caption of the photo.

"My cousins remember her saying 'That after meeting him, she thought he'd make someone a very good husband one day.' How right she was," she wrote.