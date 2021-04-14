Prince Philip's wish for Queen Elizabeth's record-breaking reign revealed

Prince Philip swould have wanted his wife to carry on with her duty even after his demise

Prince Philip would have never wanted Queen Elizabeth to abdicate her throne.



As revealed by a former senior aide of Buckingham Palace, the late Duke of Edinburgh would have wanted his wife to carry on with her duty even after his demise.

"Her family will step up and be by her side, but she will carry on. She understands that she has a job to do, and [Philip] would have wanted her to crack on. She did do so when he retired from public life," the aide shared.



A close royal insider added, "She will never abdicate because of duty and honour and public service is so deep in her, as it was for him."

The same sentiments were echoed in Prince William's heart-touching tribute to his beloved grandfather.

"I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job," William, 38, said.







