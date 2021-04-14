Lizzo claps back against the body positivity movement: ‘We’re getting the short end’

Lyricist and singer Lizzo has finally come forward to address the damaging rhetoric being plastered over the body positivity movement and the reason for its hijacking.

The singer got candid on TikTok and was quoted telling viewers, "I really don't understand why I can't just exist in my body! Because now that body positivity has been co-opted by all bodies, and people are finally celebrating medium and small girls and people who occasionally get rolls, fat people are still getting the short end of this movement."

In her video, Lizzo addressed the creators of the movement and explained, "big women, big brown and Black women, queer women are not benefitting from the mainstream success of it."

"We're still getting [expletive] on, we're still getting talked about, meme'd, shamed and no one cares anymore because it's like, 'Body positivity is for everybody’.”

Before signing off, however, she made it clear that “Our bodies are none of your [expletive] business. Our health is none of your [expletive] business. All we ask is that you keep that same energy with these medium girls that you praise. Keep the same [expletive] energy."