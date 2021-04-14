Why Prince Harry's ex Chelsy Davy was upset over his, Meghan Markle's wedding

Prince Harry’s ex Chelsy Davy was reportedly left upset when she learned that she was not invited to one of her ex’s wedding events.

The Duke of Sussex had invited his two of his exes Chelsy and Cressida Bonas to his and Meghan Markle’s 600-guest wedding as well as the post-wedding reception.

However, Chelsy was stunned to find out that she was not included in the 200-guest list of the evening reception which included other guests such as the Spice Girls and James Corden.

A friend told Vanity Fair that her nose was “a bit out of joint” when not being invited to the exclusive event despite her friends telling her that she was lucky to be invited in the first place.

"Chelsy has been telling everyone she has been invited to the wedding and she is shopping for the perfect gown," the source said.

“She wants to look her very best and has been given a plus-one, but she has said she has not been invited to the evening party.

“Her nose is a bit out of joint, but we’ve told her she’s lucky to be going to the actual wedding.

However, she was still hoping that she would get a last minute invitation.

“She was still hoping she might be asked to attend the evening party, too.”