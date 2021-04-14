Mehwish Hayat is pondering over some important questions as Ramadan begins

Mehwish Hayat pondering over some important questions as Ramadan begins

As the Holy month of Ramadan began, Mehwish Hayat sat down and pondered over some very important questions and also extended greetings to her millions of fans.



Sharing her stunning photo on Instagram, the Load Wedding actress wrote, “First of Ramzan, sitting here pondering over some very important questions. Do I take mint chutney or chilli sauce with my Samosas, should I take cheese omelette or aloo paratha for sehri.”

She further said, “And the biggest question - lassi or Rooh Afza. Lol”.

“Happy Ramadan everyone ! Have a blessed one !”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.