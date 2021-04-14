Princess Diana would’ve thought Meghan and Harry ‘went nuclear way too soon’

With the whole royal drama enveloping tabloids following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah Winfrey interview, many have wondered how Princess Diana would have reacted to the situation.



Royal biographer Andrew Morton spoke to Us Weekly and revealed that if the Princess of Wales was alive today, she would have thought that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “went nuclear way too soon.”

The 68-year-old royal expert said: “She would have felt that Harry and Meghan probably went nuclear way too soon.”

“Diana spoke to me 10 years after she’d been in the royal family, and that was mainly because her marriage was collapsing. [Harry and Meghan are] a couple who seem very much in love, expecting a second child. They seem to have been fighting yesterday’s battles as opposed to looking forward to the future,” Morton said.

“It was a damaging interview, because it was the first time probably in British history that a prince of the realm has directly attacked the institution from which he’s sprung,” added the author of Diana: Her True Story in Her Own Words.

He also noted that the late People’s Princess would have been bothered by a number of topics that her son and daughter-in-law spoke about in the interview.

“She would have ticked off a number of things: feeling a sense of isolation, [the] sense of not being appreciated that Meghan spoke about,” said Morton, adding that Diana “would have been disappointed by the breakdown in the relationship between [Prince William] and Harry.”