Tue Apr 13, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
April 13, 2021

Minal Khan sends Ramadan love to fans

Pakistani actress Minal Khan shared a sweet message to her fans wishing them a happy Ramadan on Instagram.

Taking to the social media platform the stunner shared a gorgeous snap of herself along with a sweet message for her fans.

Calling it her "favorite time of the year" the stunner shared the following message:

"Favorite time of the year! Ramadan Kareem everyone, May Allah bless us all with his kindness Ameen," she captioned the post.

Take a look:



