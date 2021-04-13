Minal Khan sends Ramadan love to fans

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani actress Minal Khan shared a sweet message to her fans wishing them a happy Ramadan on Instagram.
Taking to the social media platform the stunner shared a gorgeous snap of herself along with a sweet message for her fans.
Calling it her "favorite time of the year" the stunner shared the following message:
"Favorite time of the year! Ramadan Kareem everyone, May Allah bless us all with his kindness Ameen," she captioned the post.
Take a look: