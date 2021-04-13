Aiman Khan extends Ramadan wishes to her fans

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani actress Aiman Khan wished her her followers a happy Ramadan in an Instagram post.
Taking to the photo-sharing platform, the stunner shared a gorgeous snap of a bedazzled mosque, in essence showing the glowing spirit of this holy month.
The diva went on to share a touching message with her fans wishing them with good health.
"Ramadan kareem. may Allah bless us all with good health ameen," she captioned the post.
Take a look: