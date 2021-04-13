Aiman Khan extends Ramadan wishes to her fans

Pakistani actress Aiman Khan wished her her followers a happy Ramadan in an Instagram post.

Taking to the photo-sharing platform, the stunner shared a gorgeous snap of a bedazzled mosque, in essence showing the glowing spirit of this holy month.

The diva went on to share a touching message with her fans wishing them with good health.

"Ramadan kareem. may Allah bless us all with good health ameen," she captioned the post.

Take a look:







