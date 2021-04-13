close
Tue Apr 13, 2021
Web Desk
April 13, 2021

Aiman Khan extends Ramadan wishes to her fans

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 13, 2021

Pakistani actress Aiman Khan wished her her followers a happy Ramadan in an Instagram post.

Taking to the photo-sharing platform, the stunner shared a gorgeous snap of a bedazzled mosque, in essence showing the glowing spirit of this holy month.

The diva went on to share a touching message with her fans wishing them with good health.

"Ramadan kareem. may Allah bless us all with good health ameen," she captioned the post.

Take a look:



