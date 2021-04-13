Saba Qamar says ‘no matter how dark it gets, the sun is going to rise again’

Saba Qamar shared an inspiring note for her millions of fans, saying ‘no matter how dark it gets, the sun is going to rise again.’



Taking to Instagram, the Manto actress wrote “What’s broken can be mended. What hurts can be healed.”

She further said “And no matter how dark it gets, the sun is going to rise again.”

Recently, Saba Qamar announced, “Hii Everyone. I have a very important announcement to make, due to a lot of personal reasons I have decided to call it off with Azeem Khan.”

She went on to say 'WE ARE NOT GETTING MARRIED NOW' hope you guys will support my decision just like you all have been supporting me always, and I guess it's never too late to realise the bitter realities!”.