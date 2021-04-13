Piers Morgan reveals the royal who supported him following GMB exit

Piers Morgan wrote a column wherein he claimed Prince Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson texted him

The former ITV host wrote a column wherein he claimed Prince Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson texted him showing support after his resignation from Good Morning Britain.

Morgan said Fergie told him to “get back out there” in a text a month after he refused to apologise to the Duchess of Sussex.



In his column for the Mail on Sunday, Morgan said Princess Eugenie and Beatrice's mother, was among the royals who supported him.

“Not all Royal duchesses were as thrilled as Meghan ‘Pinocchio’ Markle to see me leave GMB,” he wrote. “‘People have said how much they miss your morning joy and humour,’ texted Sarah, Duchess of York, ‘get back out there!'”

Morgan joked about starting a talk show with Ferguson together, “Perhaps we should start a new breakfast show together… ‘Morgy and Fergie in the Morning’, anyone?” he wrote.

Earlier, Morgan said several members of the royal family reached out to him to send him support after his fiery remarks against Meghan Markle's chat with Oprah Winfrey.