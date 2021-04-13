Tom Hiddleston reveals why he took a break from acting, ahead of ‘Loki’ release

British actor Tom Hiddleston is known for his role as Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, despite having made a name for himself in Hollywood with several hits, the Midnight in Paris star, 40, revealed why he decided to take a step back from acting.

In an interview with Empire magazine, the Thor actor, just two months before he returns on screens as Loki in the Disney+ series, revealed: "A few things crossed my path and I thought carefully about them, but they didn't feel quite right, so I didn't do them."

"I'd been playing so many different people in so many different parts of the world, and it's very important to distinguish what's real and in one's own life, and look after those things," said Hiddleston.

"Because if you don't look after them, they can be lost, or they can be marginalized, and then you come home one day and they're not there anymore,” he continued.

"She says life is about surviving things, appreciating nature, nurturing kindness and friendship, and dancing. So perhaps, in the moment, I needed to come back and do it. I don't know, to be honest, that I danced a lot. I should have danced more.”

“But I'm sure there are some people who'd say I've danced far too much,” he added.

The actor had last appeared on screen for a brief cameo in Avengers: Endgame when his character of Loki disappeared with the Tesseract.

Loki will begin streaming on Disney+ on June 11.