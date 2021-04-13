Victoria Beckham makes fans want a lot with her fashion sense

Victoria Beckham ruled hearts with her fashion sense and gave fans major style vibes to adorn their personality.

The 45-year-old fashion designer shared her latest drop - which featured a huge statement necklace that had a serious 70s feel about it.

David Beckham's wife was looking gorgeous as she displayed her mesmerising look which she adorned with stunning jewellery.

The mother-of-four is loved for her jewellery choices as she rocks gold dainty chains, subtle bangles, cute charms and small diamond earrings.

The fashion mogul, who usually likes small jewels, recently displayed her engagement ring collection and huge statement necklace.

Victoria and David got engaged in 1998, but since then, the Wannabe hitmaker has racked up a whopping engagement rings. Her collection includes stunning emeralds, rubies and sapphires.