close
Mon Apr 12, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
April 12, 2021

Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's snap leaves fans gushing

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Mon, Apr 12, 2021

Pakistani actress Minal Khan doesn't let the Sunday blues get the best of her.

The stunner shared some snaps of her Sunday brunch with her fiancée Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.

The diva could be seen enjoying some good food with her man.

Fans couldn't help but shower her with love and praises.

"Gorgeous!" one user wrote.

"Pretty girl," another one commented.

Take a look:



Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz