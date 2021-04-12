Prince Philip blamed her a lot: Why Sarah Ferguson will not attend funeral

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Covid-19 pandemic has greatly scaled down Prince Philip's funeral.
Under the current UK government’s Covid-19 guidelines, only 30 attendants are allowed to be present in a funeral.
While it is unclear who those 30 members will be, an insider close to the royal family said that Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will not be present.
This is because the Duke of Edinburgh “didn’t want anything to do with her”.
The source told the MailOnline: "It's not decided for certain.
"But I'd be surprised if she did because numbers are going to be limited.
"Philip also blamed Fergie for a lot.
"He didn't hate her, but he didn't want to have anything to do with her.
"He couldn't understand why her and Andrew were still living together."