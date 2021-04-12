Esra Bilgic shows off her artistic skills in latest Instagram post

Turkish star Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan delighted her millions of fans with latest stunning photos, flaunting her artistic skills and fans can’t stop gushing over her.



Esra, who portrays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, took to Instagram and shared her adorable photos wherein she can be seen indulging herself in hand painting.

She posted her pictures with sun with face emoji alongwith the quotes of American poet and novelist Sylvia Plath.

She wrote “Remember, remember, remember, this is now and now and now. Live it, feel it, cling to it. I want to become acutely aware of all I’ve taken for granted.” #SylviaPlath”

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

