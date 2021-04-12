Prince Harry to miss Meghan Markle's presence during Philip's last rites

Meghan Markle has stayed back in the US and is not accompanying Prince Harry for Philip's last rites

Prince Harry is not being accompanied by his wife Meghan Markle to attend the funeral of Prince Philip.



The Duchess of Sussex has stayed back in the US on the advice of her doctors during her second pregnancy.

According to an insider, Harry will “miss Meghan and son Archie while he’s in the UK for the week. It’s the first time they’ve been apart for over a year but they’ll FaceTime every day.”

A source previously said that the former royal was “looking to return home” to the UK after the Duke of Edinburgh’s death despite his rift with the family.

“The queen would like Prince Harry to be there,” the insider explained. “Harry had a close relationship with his grandfather. He loved his grandfather dearly,” the source added, before noting that “Meghan is not going back due to the pregnancy.”

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth is in mourning since her husband's sad demise. "Engagements have been canceled whilst she mourns,” the source said shortly after Philip's passing. “Even though Philip had been in poor health for months, it has still come as a shock."