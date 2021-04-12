Akshay Kumar recovers from COVID-19, gets discharged from hospital

'Safe and sound and good to have him back around,' said Akshay Kumar's wife Twinkle Khanna

Famed Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recovered from COVID-19 and got discharged from the hospital on Monday.

The news was shared by his wife, Twinkle Khanna, who uploaded an amusing caricature on the actor's recovery.

"Safe and sound and good to have him back around. #allizwell," the actor-turned-author captioned the art on Instagram.



On April 4, the Khiladi actor announced on his social media that he has contracted the novel virus.

"I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I'm under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon," Kumar wrote at the time.

As a precautionary measure, he was admitted to the hospital subsequently.