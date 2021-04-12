close
Mon Apr 12, 2021
April 12, 2021

Inside Mansha Pasha, Jibran Nasir's Nikkah ceremony

Mon, Apr 12, 2021
Inside Mansha Pasha, Jibran Nasir’s Nikkah ceremony

Mansha Pasha, who got married to Jibran Nasir in an intimate ceremony on Saturday, treated her millions of fans with more stunning pictures from her wedding.

The Laal Kabootar actress took to Instagram and shared the stunning photos from her wedding ceremony.

She captioned one of the adorable photo as ‘Nikkah”.

Mansha and Jibran had announced their engagement back in 2019.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages after Mansha announced her wedding.

See Photos Below






