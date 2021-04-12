Engin Altan aka Ertugrul’s photo enjoying weekend with kids Emir, Alara wins hearts

Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul’s sweet photo with his children son Emir and daughter Alara from their weekend has taken the internet by storm.



Engin Altan, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, took to Instagram and posted a sweet photo with his kids enjoying the weekend.

He shared the picture with caption ‘Sunday, Funday’.

Engin’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar also shared the same photo on her Insta Story and wrote “Asklarim (My Soldiers)” followed by heart emoji.

The stunning photo has won the hearts of the fans on social media.